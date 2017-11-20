London
11°
broken clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 8m/s WSW
H 13 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News | Sport

Named: RTÉ producer who has been charged over sexual activity with 13-year-old girl in Britain

November 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Kieran Creaven, 54, works as a sports producer for Irish State broadcaster RTE.

AN RTÉ employee arrested after allegedly travelling to Britain to engage in sexual activity with a child has been named as Kieran Creaven.

The 54-year-old sports producer stands accused of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl after he flew to Leeds from Dublin on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Leeds Magistrate Court confirmed to The Irish Post that Creaven would be appearing before a judge in a session sometime between 9.30am and 12pm this morning.

More Sport:

He is charged with attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a girl under 16.

Creaven was arrested at around 5pm on Sunday evening a day after he was confronted by a group which set up an online profile claiming to be a 13-year-old.

The confrontation was streamed live on Facebook on Saturday.

The video showed Kieran Creaven, identifying himself with a fake name, rejecting the accusation that he arranged to have sex with a child.

Tickets to a Leeds United match, which Creaven arranged planned to take the girl to, were found by the group on his person.

He is also alleged to have booked a hotel to have sex with the girl on Saturday night before flying home to Dublin on Monday.

RTÉ released a statement last night confirming that an employee of the Irish State broadcaster had been arrested.

“RTÉ has been made aware of this matter which is being dealt with by Yorkshire police forces in the UK and no further comment will be made at this time,” they said.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called yesterday Saturday 18 November to reports of a man attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a child in Leeds.”

chargedchild abusechild sex abusedublinfeaturedIrish in Britainirish paedophileLeedsnameRTE

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Irish woman (65) dies after falling over 200 metres while hiking in the Austrian Alps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post