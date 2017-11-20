Named: RTÉ producer who has been charged over sexual activity with 13-year-old girl in Britain

AN RTÉ employee arrested after allegedly travelling to Britain to engage in sexual activity with a child has been named as Kieran Creaven.

The 54-year-old sports producer stands accused of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl after he flew to Leeds from Dublin on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Leeds Magistrate Court confirmed to The Irish Post that Creaven would be appearing before a judge in a session sometime between 9.30am and 12pm this morning.

He is charged with attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a girl under 16.

Creaven was arrested at around 5pm on Sunday evening a day after he was confronted by a group which set up an online profile claiming to be a 13-year-old.

The confrontation was streamed live on Facebook on Saturday.

The video showed Kieran Creaven, identifying himself with a fake name, rejecting the accusation that he arranged to have sex with a child.

Tickets to a Leeds United match, which Creaven arranged planned to take the girl to, were found by the group on his person.

He is also alleged to have booked a hotel to have sex with the girl on Saturday night before flying home to Dublin on Monday.

RTÉ released a statement last night confirming that an employee of the Irish State broadcaster had been arrested.

“RTÉ has been made aware of this matter which is being dealt with by Yorkshire police forces in the UK and no further comment will be made at this time,” they said.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called yesterday Saturday 18 November to reports of a man attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a child in Leeds.”