Nathan Carter treats Irish fans to ‘Fields of Athenry’ after Ophelia cancels gig

NATHAN Carter treated Irish fans to an impromptu performance of the Fields of Athenry after Hurricane Ophelia cancelled his concert.

The singer was due to perform at Cork Opera House last night but following yesterday’s serious weather conditions, the concert was postponed.

The Opera House and Carter’s managaement said the concert has instead been rescheduled for Sunday November 26, with all tickets valid for the alternate date.

Not allowing weather to get in the way, Carter – whose parents hail from Newry in Co Down – took to the piano at Cork’s Montenotte Hotel to entertain fans.

While Hurricane Ophelia stormed across Cork, Nathan Carter sang a selection of songs alongside Irish Country music star Niamh McGlinchey including Fields of Athenry, American Pie, Grace, Ring of Fire and Country Roads.

Nathan Carter is scheduled to continue his tour across Britain from October 19.

Watch Nathan Carter give an impromptu performance of The Fields of Athenry here…

iamnathancarter & Niamh McGlinchey Music singing up storm, what an incredible guy taking this time to liven the spirits of everyone at the Montenotte Hotel #loveNathanCarter Posted by The Montenotte Hotel on Monday, 16 October 2017

