National Geographic name Dublin in top 21 places to visit in 2018

O’ Connell Bridge, Dublin. (Picture: Getty Images)

A great accolade for the Dubs.

The popular National Geographic Traveler magazine has ranked Dublin amongst its list of the 21 best places to visit next year.

The list is an annual selection of “must-see” destinations for the year ahead, and Dublin has made a claim for one of the finest cities in the world.

The magazine calls Dublin “Europe’s largest village” and says that “Ireland’s intimate capital exudes a friendly, village vibe.”

The writers and editors compiled the list with the Irish capital slotting in alongside the likes of Sydney, Madagascar, and Vienna on the prestigious list.

It recommends that visitors “discover Dublin’s historic Georgian squares and cozy pubs”, while also advising that tourists visit more “high-tech treasures” such as the Irish Emigration Museum and the refurbished National Gallery.

The list, which was published today, also includes such exotic locations as Harar in Ethiopia, Oaxaca in Mexico and Seoraksan National Park, South Korea.

Tourism Ireland chief Niall Gibbons was understandably thrilled with Dublin’s inclusion on the list.

“I am delighted to see Dublin feature in the prestigious National Geographic Traveler ‘Best of the World’ list for 2018. It’s wonderful news and will surely help to inspire travelers everywhere to put Dublin and Ireland on their holiday wish-list for next year. It provides Tourism Ireland with another great hook to continue to promote Dublin around the world as a ‘must-see’ destination.”

Dublin will have a full-page feature in the upcoming print edition of the magazine, which has more than 9.6 million readers.