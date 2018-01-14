National Lottery reveal where in Ireland winning €4.4m jackpot ticket was sold

SATURDAY’S winning €4.4m Lotto ticket was sold in the north west of Ireland, the National Lottery have revealed.

The jackpot purchase was made in Lifford, Co. Donegal – around a mile from the border with Co. Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34 and 40 with the bonus number 6.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 prizes.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said the win was a “fantastic way to start the new year” for the lucky ticket holder.

The organisation is appealing for Lotto players in the north west of the country to check their numbers in case yesterday’s eye-watering €4.4m (£3.9m) prize is theirs to keep.