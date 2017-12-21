Naughty or nice? Dealz Ireland’s NSFW Elf on the Shelf campaign is dividing opinion

IRISH chain Dealz has raised eyebrows with its mischievous Elf on the Shelf social media posts.

The discount store has been posing a Christmas elf in some X-rated situations on Facebook along with the hashtag #ElfBehavingBad.

The Elf on the Shelf phenomenon sees parents pose an elf in different places every morning in the run-up to Christmas, making it look as though the elf has come to life during the night and thereby instilling the magic of the season in innocent children.

Dealz Ireland however has put an adult spin on the craze – and some people aren’t happy.

The campaign started off on December 1 with the elf in bed with two female dolls and a packet of condoms, but it has grown more and more risqué.

Today’s picture, which featured the elf holding a teabag over a doll in reference to a sex act, drew criticism online.

It originally featured a box of Twinings tea in the background but this has since been removed.

One commenter said: “Sorry is this appropriate? What has become Dealz? This Elf is everywhere and a little disturbing now.”

Another added: “I’ve had to unfollow it’s disgusting these are elf’s (sic) for kids needs be taken down.”

Scroll to the bottom to see some of the X-rated elf pics

Others were more relaxed, claiming it was just a bit of fun.

“Ah ere some people are just the Christmas Cranks !!! It’s a joke,” said one poster.

The same campaign is being run in Britain by Poundland, which owns Dealz.

Poundland has also come in for criticism, with the Advertising Standards Authority confirming they had received complaints that the campaign is unsuitable for children,

However Poundland’s marketing director Mark Pym said: “If you think this is edgy, you should see the ones we didn’t post.

“The love on Facebook is overwhelming – that’s because it connects with our shoppers.

“In fact, we’re proud of a campaign that’s only cost £25.53 and is being touted as the winning marketing campaign this Christmas!”