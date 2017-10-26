New presenters announced for RTE Six One news

RTE News has announced that their six one news programme will be presented by Keelin Shanley and Caithriona Perry as of January 2018, following long-time presenter Bryan Dobson’s departure from the role last night.

Ms Shanley will make the move from her current position as presenter of News At One on RTE Radio 1 and Crimecall on RTE One to take over the flagship programme, while Ms Perry leaves her role as RTE’s current Washington Correspondent, where she found herself to be the subject of news headlines earlier this year following a rather creepy confrontation with President Donald Trump.

Video via BBC News

Both Dobson and co-presenter Sharon Ni Bheolain will move to new presenting roles within the RTE newsroom, the former will anchor RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme while Ms Ni Bheolain will present the Nine O’ Clock News on rotation with Eileen Dunne, as well as remaining as presenter of Leaders Questions.

The new hosts both come from impressive backgrounds within the journalistic sphere. Keelin Shanley worked as a reporter and presenter with RTÉ’’s flagship current affairs television programme, Prime Time for over ten years, as well as making a number of award-winning documentaries.

She has previously presented special budget and election coverage, Morning Edition, The Consumer Show and documentary Hacked on RTÉ One, as well as Morning Ireland, Today with Sean O’Rourke show and The Late Debate for RTÉ Radio 1.

She has also worked as a news reporter for Radio France International and for CNN World Report.

Caitríona Perry joined RTÉ in 2007 and was appointed Washington Correspondent in late 2013.

During her current tenure as Washington Correspondent, she has reported on several major stories, such as the Berkeley tragedy and the US Presidential election and inauguration, and co-presented special RTÉ News coverage of the election from Washington DC.

She has also recently written a book on the rise of US President Donald Trump.

Farewell Dobbo! Thanks for the memories. Here’s a classy tribute to a very classy guy.

Video via The Rumour Room