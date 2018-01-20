New Sinn Féin President-Elect has been confirmed

MCDONALD is to set to assume role left behind by Gerry Adams.

The TD Dublin south central since 2011 has been elected to lead the Sinn Féin party.

Gerry Adams has been the president of the party since 1983 but in 2017, announced he would be resigning from his post.

McDonald was elected by the party to succeed Adams and will be formally ratified to her position at the Ard-Fheis on 10th February.

.@MaryLouMcDonald announced as President Elect of Sinn Féin pic.twitter.com/zdUQVpjJ9u — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 20, 2018

According to RTE, the new president of the party said she was looking forward to the future of Sinn Féin.

“I know I have big shoes to fill taking on the role from Gerry Adams and I know that is impossible but I have brought my own shoes and together, with all of the party membership, we will walk on a journey that will lead to Irish unity.

She said her primary concern would be uniting Ireland: “Uniting this island is the best outcome for all our citizens and it is now our task to convince our unionist friends and neighbours of that and to encourage them to help us build a new Ireland.

“We are entering a new era and we can look forward with confidence.”