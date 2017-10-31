New York attack: Mayor confirms eight dead in ‘act of terror’

EIGHT people are dead and over a dozen others have been injured after a truck drove onto a busy bicycle path in New York.

The incident near the World Trade Tower has been described by the city’s mayor as ‘a particularly cowardly act of terror’.

Witnesses described a scene of panic and blood, with people screaming in fear and the path strewn with bodies and mangled bicycles, the Associated Press reports.

The 29-year-old driver of the truck was shot by police after he jumped out of the vehicle with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand.

Police said a paintball and pellet gun were found at the scene. The driver was taken into custody but his condition is not known.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.

“Aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea of what was about to hit them.”

We are aware of the incident in lower Manhattan. Monitoring closely and working with authorities. Call 212 319 2555 for consular assistance. — Irish Consulate NYC (@IrelandinNY) October 31, 2017

Witness Eugene Duffy, 43, said: “So many police came and they didn’t know what was happening,” Duffy said.

“People were screaming. Females were screaming at the top of their lungs.”