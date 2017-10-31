London
The New York Times release documentary on Irish mother and baby homes controversy

October 31, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The site of the mass grave in Tuam, Co. Galway. (Picture: Getty Images)

 

FOR decades in Tuam, Co. Galway, piles of human remains lay beneath a home for unmarried mothers and their babies.

In early 2017, local historian Catherine Corless brought this controversy to light by publishing the details of the atrocities that happened at Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home and the number of bodies buried at the site.

More News:

Now, The New York Times has released a mini-documentary online about the Tuam mother and baby home controversy, speaking with Corless about how she uncovered the controversy, and the people of Tuam about the impact this discovery has had on the town.

The documentary has brought the harrowing story to the attention of much of the American population.

Catherine Corless will receive the Special Award for Investigative Research at the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards, for her work in exposing the story.

You can watch the documentary here:

ABOUT 

