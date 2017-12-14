The New York Times sent a journalist to review Cork, and they absolutely loved the place

THE New York Times sent a journalist to review Cork, and they absolutely loved it.

If you, like me, are from Cork, then you, like me, won’t require anyone telling you how wonderful Cork is.

Regardless it’s always nice to hear other people appreciate it’s beauty, especially when it’s coming from one of the more respected publications in the world.

The New York Times sent their travel writer Brendan Spiegel into the heart of the rebel county as part of their ’36 hours in….’ series.

From cooking to coffee, to restored churches, Spiegel painted the city as a hub of good food, good views and great people. Kicking off his weekend with a walk through the picturesque University College Cork and it’s ancient art on display, the columnist spent his Saturday in the beautiful coastal town of Kinsale, before closing his weekend at the humbling Nano Nagle heritage centre on Douglas street followed by some delicious Asian cuisine courtesy of Cork’s adopted Japanese chef Takashi Miyazaki.

The local cuisine was a source of banter for Spiegel, but he was quick to heap praise on one of the city’s more quaint and unassuming eateries: “Soppy curry fries are lapped up nightly in many a pub throughout Ireland, but the authentic South Indian cuisine on hand at Iyer’s on Shandon street is something altogether different.”

Have a read for yourself here, and resist the urge to add the magical city by the Lee to your places to visit in 2018 list.