Newly-renovated vibrant bar and restaurant business for sale in West of Ireland town

Featured content

AN impressive newly-renovated freehold building boasting a vibrant bar and restaurant business is for sale in the heart of a west of Ireland town.

The restaurant can cater for up to 90 covers at any one time but also has a substantial separate bar and function room (also renovated) for private parties such as Christenings, birthdays and funerals.

The premises benefits from a state-of-the-art kitchen. The building does not need any expenditure by eventual operators.

The property is located in a well-connected west of Ireland town boasting substantial local employment, which lends itself very well to general lunch trade.

The greater hinterland of a 15/20 mile radius maintains a very healthy evening, dinner and Sunday trade.

Revenue is weighed heavily towards food – 80 per cent food trade, 20 per cent drink.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for suitable operators to purchase a turnkey business on the up,” the selling agents said.

“The new operators have huge scope to push revenue further by opening for breakfast and advertising the function room, which the current operators don’t do.”

They added: “The business has a good reputation locally and the current owner has created a great platform for the future operators to build from.”

The building also contains a one bedroom apartment.

The owner and his wife are selling to pursue other business interests.

Price and revenue details on application only.