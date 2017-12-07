Newspaper asks readers to fill in blanks on Brexit impact reports – and the answers are hilarious

WHILE BREXIT Secretary David Davis has said the Government has not carried out any assessments leaving the EU will have on the British economy, one newspaper asked its readers to help.

Scottish newspaper The National tweeted a picture of their blank front page and asked readers to fill in the blanks and send an image of their idea.

“What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow’s front page box, then tweet us a picture of it,” the newspaper said.

It's over to you, readers! What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow's front page box, then tweet us a picture of it pic.twitter.com/LmQfyaH2Dv — The National (@ScotNational) December 6, 2017

Needless to say, some answers were hilarious.

Captain Picard is not amused.

ARRGH!

Beef stock, chicken stock…

‘This is fine. 🔥’

Fill in these blanks.

‘Computer says no?’

A new union?

I'm going to go with: pic.twitter.com/UfI2QSsZGw — Dr Craig Dalzell (@thecommongreen) December 6, 2017

Whoops…

‘Brexit will be grate.’

‘Thomas had never seen such a mess.’

‘Oh sh*t!’

On a cliff edge?

A little confused?

A complete car crash.