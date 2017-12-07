°
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
Entertainment

Newspaper asks readers to fill in blanks on Brexit impact reports – and the answers are hilarious

December 7, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(PIcture: @DJLazarus/Twitter)

WHILE BREXIT Secretary David Davis has said the Government has not carried out any assessments leaving the EU will have on the British economy, one newspaper asked its readers to help.

Scottish newspaper The National tweeted a picture of their blank front page and asked readers to fill in the blanks and send an image of their idea.

“What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow’s front page box, then tweet us a picture of it,” the newspaper said.

More Entertainment:

Needless to say, some answers were hilarious. 

Captain Picard is not amused. 

ARRGH! 

Beef stock, chicken stock… 

‘This is fine. 🔥’ 

Fill in these blanks.

‘Computer says no?’ 

A new union? 

Whoops… 

‘Brexit will be grate.’ 

‘Thomas had never seen such a mess.’

‘Oh sh*t!’ 

On a cliff edge? 

A little confused? 

A complete car crash. 

You can follow the thread of suggestions or submit your own to The National here.

BrexitfeaturedScotlandThe National
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Saoirse Ronan appeared on Saturday Night Live and taught the world how to pronounce her name

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post