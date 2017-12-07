Newspaper asks readers to fill in blanks on Brexit impact reports – and the answers are hilarious

WHILE BREXIT Secretary David Davis has said the Government has not carried out any assessments leaving the EU will have on the British economy, one newspaper asked its readers to help.
Scottish newspaper The National tweeted a picture of their blank front page and asked readers to fill in the blanks and send an image of their idea.
“What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow’s front page box, then tweet us a picture of it,” the newspaper said.
It's over to you, readers! What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow's front page box, then tweet us a picture of it pic.twitter.com/LmQfyaH2Dv
— The National (@ScotNational) December 6, 2017
Needless to say, some answers were hilarious.
Captain Picard is not amused.
— Lazarus 🇪🇺 (@DJLazarus) December 6, 2017
ARRGH!
— GoodToBeAnywhere (@ganofo) December 7, 2017
Beef stock, chicken stock…
— Sarah Mackie (@lumi_1984) December 6, 2017
‘This is fine. 🔥’
— Stuart Donaldson (@StuieDonaldson) December 6, 2017
Fill in these blanks.
— Craig Smith (@Smicht) December 6, 2017
‘Computer says no?’
Last one before bed….. pic.twitter.com/Vmr2wCDSxc
— tararoonies (@tararoonies) December 6, 2017
A new union?
I'm going to go with: pic.twitter.com/UfI2QSsZGw
— Dr Craig Dalzell (@thecommongreen) December 6, 2017
Whoops…
— John Traynor (@Mr_JDTraynor) December 6, 2017
‘Brexit will be grate.’
— Hergé Marcheur (@Rabid_Halfmoon) December 6, 2017
‘Thomas had never seen such a mess.’
— Michał (@fin1804) December 6, 2017
‘Oh sh*t!’
— Stevie Crawford (@Stevie66bankie) December 6, 2017
On a cliff edge?
— Lindsay Bruce (@RogueCoder250) December 6, 2017
A little confused?
— Shaun (@Shiny02) December 7, 2017
A complete car crash.
You don't have to be Scottish to play along :o) @ScotNational pic.twitter.com/eqyG0ZfyZr
— New Tattoo (@NewTattoo) December 7, 2017
