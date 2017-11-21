Newstalk set to lose second presenter in one week as broadcaster announces departure

NEWSTALK is set to lose their second presenter in a week as Sarah McInerney has decided to leave the station.

The departure of Ms McInerney, the current host of Between the Lines on Saturday mornings, was announced by the station earlier this morning.

Former Sunday Tribune journalist McInerney also presents The Sunday Show on TV3.

In a statement Newstalk said Ms McInerney made the decision to leave her programme and will present her last show on Saturday, December 23.

Speaking about the announcement, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: “On behalf of the team here in Newstalk I would like to thank Sarah for her hard work and commitment to the station and wish her every success in the future.”

Ms McInerney’s departure is the second in a week for the station, after political editor and host Chris Donoghue announced he was leaving the station for a role with the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

In a statement he said: “After 14 very happy years at Comunicorp an opportunity to take on a new challenge has come up and I have decided to go for it.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter and would like to thank all my colleagues in Newstalk and Communicorp for their support over the years,” he added.

The station said a revised weekend schedule for Newstalk following Sarah McInerney’s departure will be announced in due course.