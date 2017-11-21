London
12°
broken clouds
humidity: 71%
wind: 6m/s SW
H 14 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Newstalk set to lose second presenter in one week as broadcaster announces departure

November 21, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Sarah McInerney, right, has decided to leave Newstalk. It’s the second departure for the station in one week after political editor and fellow broadcaster announced he was leaving the station last Saturday. (Picture: RollingNews.ie)

NEWSTALK is set to lose their second presenter in a week as Sarah McInerney has decided to leave the station. 

The departure of Ms McInerney, the current host of Between the Lines on Saturday mornings, was announced by the station earlier this morning.

Former Sunday Tribune journalist McInerney also presents The Sunday Show on TV3.

More News:

In a statement Newstalk said Ms McInerney made the decision to leave her programme and will present her last show on Saturday, December 23.

Speaking about the announcement, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: “On behalf of the team here in Newstalk I would like to thank Sarah for her hard work and commitment to the station and wish her every success in the future.”

Ms McInerney’s departure is the second in a week for the station, after political editor and host Chris Donoghue announced he was leaving the station for a role with the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

In a statement he said: “After 14 very happy years at Comunicorp an opportunity to take on a new challenge has come up and I have decided to go for it.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter and would like to thank all my colleagues in Newstalk and Communicorp for their support over the years,” he added.

The station said a revised weekend schedule for Newstalk following Sarah McInerney’s departure will be announced in due course.

featuredIrishNewstalk

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Molly Martens’ aunt pleads with Barack Obama to help free pair who killed Irish father

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post