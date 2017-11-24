Next week’s episode of Peaky Blinders looks like a bloodbath

THERE’S no doubt about it, war is coming to Small Heath.

A sneak preview of next week’s episode of Peaky Blinders hints at a bloodbath being on the cards between the Shelby’s and their new Italian-American enemies.

The preview clip uploaded to BBC Two’s Twitter page shows Arthur Shelby with his face completely covered in blood scrambling for his life to get away from two heavily armed men.

See for yourself.

Can't wait for the next episode of #PeakyBlinders? Here's @TheVampsband with an exclusive Sneaky Peak at Episode 3… 😱 pic.twitter.com/T2vszejVAs — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) November 24, 2017

The Changretta’s are only getting started, and with a man down in the form of John (RIP), you can’t help but feel the Blinders are fighting a losing battle.

But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the past three seasons, Tommy Shelby always has something special up his sleeve.