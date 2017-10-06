‘We will be your ally’ – Nicola Sturgeon declares Irish people are Scotland’s ‘Brexit allies’

FIRST Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has declared that Irish citizens and Scots are ‘allies’ in the ongoing Brexit process.

Ms Sturgeon told an audience of business leaders in Dublin that she will argue for the Irish border to remain open following Britain’s eventual departure from the European Union.

She also said the Republic and Scotland are united on “virtually” every issue of substance relating to Brexit.

After talks with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the First Minister told about 1,500 business leaders that the UK must stay in the European single market and customs union post-Brexit.

She said: “The fact that the UK Government is committed to leaving the EU means that Scotland – like Ireland, and like Northern Ireland – now faces a dilemma which is not of our choosing.

“We want to remain a full member of the EU but face being taken out against our will. We deeply regret that.

“However, we believe that if the UK is determined to leave the European Union, it should remain a member of the single market and the customs union.

“In my view, that is the obvious compromise solution. It’s democratically justified – the vote to leave was a very narrow one across the UK and two of the four nations of the UK chose to remain.”

Ms Sturgeon’s meeting with Leo Varadkar was the first time the pair had met since the Irish PM’s election as Taoiseach in June.

In her speech to the Dublin Chamber, she emphasised the social and economic links between Scotland and Ireland as well as shared attitudes in the two countries on how Britain’s Brexit negotiations should proceed.

“On virtually every issue of substance relating to Brexit, the Irish government – and the Irish business community as a whole – has an ally in Scotland,” she said.

“Like you, we didn’t want Brexit. Like you, we support single market and customs union membership.

“And, like you, we know that Ireland’s circumstances require particular attention and we will argue strongly for an open border.

“We believe that those positions are in the best interests of Scotland, of Ireland, and of everybody on these islands.”

Ms Sturgeon said that Scotland – like Ireland – is “at least facing up to the right issues.”

She added: “That’s important from a political, social and moral perspective – and it’s also crucial to ensuring that our economic policies are successful and sustainable.”