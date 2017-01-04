London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  News  |  Nigel Farage believes Ireland could follow Britain out of the EU with an Irexit

Nigel Farage believes Ireland could follow Britain out of the EU with an Irexit

January 4, 2017 By  John Walters
SLEAFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage canvasses for votes for UKIP candidate Victoria Ayling ahead of the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election on December 5, 2016 in Sleaford, England. Voters in Sleaford and North Hykeham will be heading to the polls on 8th December. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Conservative MP Stephen Phillips. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Nigel Farage made the claims while being interviewed on Irish radio (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

NIGEL FARAGE believes that Ireland could head towards an Irexit if Britain proves it is better off without the EU after a few years.

The ex-UKIP leader who made an appearance today on the RTÉ Radio 1 show Today with Sean O’Rourke spoke about Britain’s EU ambassador resigning yesterday, President-elect Donald Trump and Ireland’s potential to go ahead with an Irexit.

When asked by presenter Sean O’Rourke if Ireland should consider leaving the European Union, Farage responded: “If the British Government gets on with Brexit and if, two or three years down the road, we are clearly better off, better off democratically because we’re running our own affairs, better off economically because we’ve reached out to the world, better off in terms of some of our industries.

“I think if we can do that then the pressure in Ireland and public opinion in Ireland will very much move in our direction.”

The former City banker added: “It’s one of the great stories that gets put about that Ireland is this very pro-EU country and yet, twice in the last 16 years, the Irish people in referendums have rejected European treaties.”

Throughout the interview Farage praised recent criticism from the Irish Government about Britain’s indecisiveness regarding their exit from the European Union.

Irish Foreign Minister, Charlie Flannagan, recently called for clarity from the British Government on its Brexit plans, stating that the Irish Government had wanted a different outcome to the Brexit result last June in his end of year message last month.

But speaking to RTÉ News today, Minister Flanagan dismissed Farage’s thoughts on Irexit, saying: “Ireland is firmly on Team EU in the context of these [Brexit] negotiations.

Farage also warned that if Brexit was not achieved by the next general election, in 2020 there could be an even bigger shock than last year’s EU referendum result.

The hardened eurosceptic then went on to praise Donald Trump’s first 100 days as the President-elect stating Trump has made “one hell of a start”.

You can listen to the interview on the RTÉ Radio 1 show Today with Sean O’Rourke below…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Pauric Kerrigan MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Shane MacGowan of British group The Pogues performs on stage at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in central London, on July 5, 2014. The series of concerts sees international acts such as Neil Young, Black Sabbath and the Libertines appear. AFP PHOTO/Leon Neal (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Recommended for you:
Shane MacGowan thanks fans for kind words after mother’s tragic death in car crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post