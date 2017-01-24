Nine comedy tweets that show the sense of humour of Ireland’s traffic police

Ireland’s Garda Síochána have an offical Twitter acount for their trafic division – and it gives a glimpse into the Irish police force’s sense of humour.

Set up in 2011, for the last six years the account has been tweeting about traffic and other major events – while also gaining a reputation for creating some classic comedy moments.

From amusing conversations with other Twitters users to dicussing their favourite on-screen police stars, we’ve gathered some of the best tweets from the garda traffic unit.

Some of the best tweets from the garda traffic Twitter account…

When a trip to the chippy ended up with a takeaway car instead of chips



Car parked illegally, driver was buying chips. On inspection car had no insurance/nct/tax. Car Seized. You takeaway chips, we takeaway car pic.twitter.com/Spp88lan9o — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 19, 2017

“We we’re going to saying something funny but we’d be slaughtered”



Always expect the unexpected. Driver in New Ross, Wexford lucky to escape with no injuries after colliding with a cow. pic.twitter.com/YKs152HxdZ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 18, 2017

Don’t forget your coffee and doughnuts

If travelling long distances this weekend make sure you take breaks and have a coffee if necessary-doughnut optional! pic.twitter.com/4GrnZYSNhu — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 5, 2015

When the doughtnut gag went even further…

@GarethPhilips @RedRockTV3 Doughnuts are good, your general selection of baked goods are usually well thought of when taken into custardy — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 5, 2015

An in-depth discussion about the pronunciation of vehicle

@AlanGallagher1 Definitely Veeee-ick-kel you have to go heavy on the veeee-ick. but car will do.. Veeee-ick-kel sounds more serious sinister — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 2, 2013

A more sinister Barney

He’s big& he’s called Barney but he’s not purple and cuddly, Dangerous wind and rain expected, avoid coast/waterways, light up and be seen — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 17, 2015

Confusing the Rubberbandits

@GardaTraffic Jaysus lads, ye’ll catch no one if ye’ve a helmet the size of a car on the side of the road. Ye’ll be spotted a mile away. — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) January 15, 2014

The return of Steven Seagull

The return of Steven ‘Seagull’ keeping a birds eye view ‘On Deadly Ground’. No one is ‘Above the Law’. Don’t wing it, belt up & drive safe pic.twitter.com/AYbo1ND5g9 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) 30 November 2016

Showing their age

@RuairiCFM104 #GNaas Ronan Renko from Hillstreet Blues, showing my age now. JJ Eddie Murphy Get the …….out of here! — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 2, 2013