McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Nine comedy tweets that show the sense of humour of Ireland’s traffic police

January 24, 2017 By  James Cropper
Garda officers are known for their humorous persona on twitter (PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)
Gardai officers are known for their humorous persona on twitter (PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Ireland’s Garda Síochána have an offical Twitter acount for their trafic division – and it gives a glimpse into the Irish police force’s sense of humour.

Set up in 2011, for the last six years the account has been tweeting about traffic and other major events – while also gaining a reputation for creating some classic comedy moments.

From amusing conversations with other Twitters users to dicussing their favourite on-screen police stars, we’ve gathered some of the best tweets from the garda traffic unit.

Some of the best tweets from the garda traffic Twitter account…

When a trip to the chippy ended up with a takeaway car instead of chips

“We we’re going to saying something funny but we’d be slaughtered”

Don’t forget your coffee and doughnuts

When the doughtnut gag went even further…

An in-depth discussion about the pronunciation of vehicle

A more sinister Barney

Confusing the Rubberbandits

The return of Steven Seagull

Showing their age

Domhnall Gleeson stars in Burberry's Christmas advertisement as Thomas Burberry, with Sienna Miller as his wife. (Picture: Burberry/YouTube)

