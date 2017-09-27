Nine-year-old boy rushed to hospital after near drowning at swimming pool in Ireland

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy has been rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming at a pool in Ireland.

It is understood the young boy was submerged for an unknown period of time at a public swimming pool in north Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 6.15pm at Finglas Sports and Fitness Centre yesterday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade received a 999 call reporting that a boy had gotten into difficulties in the water and rushed to the scene.

Ambulance paramedics treated the nine-year-old at the scene before transporting him to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

He was conscious and breathing at the time.

A spokesperson for Temple Street Children’s Hospital said that the young boy is understood to be in a “stable” condition.

“We can confirm that this child was admitted and he is stable and doing well,” they said.

A representative for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “I can confirm that a nine-year-old was taken from the swimming pool at about 6.15pm.

“It was a near drowning incident, but he was brought to hospital.

“It’s good news, which is always the best news for us.”