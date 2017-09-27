London
15°
light rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 16 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  Nine-year-old boy rushed to hospital after near drowning at swimming pool in Ireland

Nine-year-old boy rushed to hospital after near drowning at swimming pool in Ireland

September 27, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Tragedy was averted at Finglas Sports and Fitness Centre in north Dublin yesterday (Picture: Facebook)

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy has been rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming at a pool in Ireland.

It is understood the young boy was submerged for an unknown period of time at a public swimming pool in north Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 6.15pm at Finglas Sports and Fitness Centre yesterday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade received a 999 call reporting that a boy had gotten into difficulties in the water and rushed to the scene.

Ambulance paramedics treated the nine-year-old at the scene before transporting him to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

He was conscious and breathing at the time.

A spokesperson for Temple Street Children’s Hospital said that the young boy is understood to be in a “stable” condition.

“We can confirm that this child was admitted and he is stable and doing well,” they said.

A representative for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “I can confirm that a nine-year-old was taken from the swimming pool at about 6.15pm.

“It was a near drowning incident, but he was brought to hospital.

“It’s good news, which is always the best news for us.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – 20th Sep

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Two rowers who tried to cross the Atlantic from Canada are rescued off Irish coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post