No charges to be brought against Hillsborough police officer and friend

NO CHARGES have been authorised against a police officer and his friend who allegedly falsely claimed Liverpool fans burned a police horse with cigarettes, the CPS has said.

The decision follows an investigation by the IPCC into the Hillsborough disaster.

Families of the victims and their representatives have been informed about the decision the CPS said.

The IPCC investigated the conduct of a former South Yorkshire Police mounted officer and a civilian farrier, in relation to an allegation made in 1989 that a police horse was burned with cigarettes by Liverpool supporters.

The mounted police officer was seen on camera lashing out towards fans who he later claimed were burning his horse.

The farrier was a friend of the police officer and he claimed to have seen serious injuries to the horse.

The allegation was that their accounts were false and were given to protect the police officer from disciplinary action.

A full file of evidence was received from the IPCC in June 2017 and has been subject to thorough consideration by CPS prosecutors.

The CPS said: “It has been concluded that in relation to the police officer, the evidential threshold has not been met and there is not a realistic prospect of conviction.”

However, the evidential threshold for a charge of perverting the course of justice was met in the case of the civilian farrier.

In accordance with the two-stage test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the public interest in pursuing the case was then considered.

It was concluded that it is not in the public interest to prosecute this individual and so no charge was authorised.

There were 96 fatalities and a further 766 people injured at Hillsborough.

Campaigner Stephen Kelly was among those affected by the tragedy when he lost his brother Mick, 38, in the crowd crushing tragedy at the FA cup semi-final on April 15, 1989.

Last year a two-year inquest concluded that members of South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Ambulance Service had “caused or contributed” to the disaster.

At the time prosecutors acting on behalf of the families of the victims said they would “formally consider whether any criminal charges should be brought against any individual or corporate body based upon all the available evidence.”

Mr Kelly, who has roots in Co. Offaly, said at the time: “Anyone who was found to be somewhat responsible through their actions or lack of actions – that was a criminal act, it was negligent. They should face the courts.”

The CPS has reminded media and members of the public that there are live criminal proceedings in relation to the Hillsborough disaster.

It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.