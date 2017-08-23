No European Courts after Brexit says PM as Britain to ‘make its own laws’

PRIME Minister Theresa May has said after Brexit, the European Courts of Justice will no longer preside over British laws and parliament will make the law.

Speaking to Sky News from Guildford, Prime Minister May said: “When we leave the EU, we’ll be leaving the jurisdiction of the European Courts of Justice.

“We’ll be able to make our own laws, Parliament will make our laws.

“British Judges will interpret these laws and it will be the British Supreme Court who will be the ultimate arbiter of these laws.

“We will take back control of our laws,” Mrs May added.

It’s unclear as yet how this decision might affect those pursing justice for legacy issues during The Troubles.

Raymond McCord – a campaigner for victims’ rights in Northern Ireland following the murder of his son in 1997 – previously told The Irish Post that Britain leaving the EU removes the opportunity for victims campaigners in Northern Ireland to have a ‘back up’ past British courts to seek justice.

“Under EU law it says the right to life, and the state has a duty to protect that right.

“The state has failed. We are left with no other choice but to take them to European courts on this as a last resort and if Brexit goes through, that right will be taken away from us.”

