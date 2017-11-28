Noel Gallagher shares heartwarming letter from London schoolboy

NOEL Gallagher has had a busy few weeks.

He’s been doing the rounds talking up his band High Flying Bird’s brand new album Who Built The Moon which came out last week, which has been the recipient of mixed reviews thus far.

However, Noel received an interesting letter from a young fan in London who described himself as a “big fan” and invited the former Oasis man to his humble personal social and health education class in school.

Thanks for the offer Sam but as much as I’d love to come and regale your PSHE class with war stories from The 90’s I’m gonna have to pass as I’m currently in re-hab..I mean the studio!!!✌🏽 A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@themightyi) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Ah come on Noel go and see Sam and his classmates!

Granted he may be only interested in hearing your party stories from the 90’s but it’s better than the unfavorable reviews you’re getting from journalists in the last week or two.