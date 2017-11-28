London
Noel Gallagher shares heartwarming letter from London schoolboy

November 28, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Noel Gallagher shared the letter on Instagram (Picture: Getty Images)

NOEL Gallagher has had a busy few weeks. 

He’s been doing the rounds talking up his band High Flying Bird’s brand new album Who Built The Moon which came out last week, which has been the recipient of mixed reviews thus far.

However, Noel received an interesting letter from a young fan in London who described himself as a “big fan” and invited the former Oasis man to his humble personal social and health education class in school.

More Entertainment:

Ah come on Noel go and see Sam and his classmates!

Granted he may be only interested in hearing your party stories from the 90’s but it’s better than the unfavorable reviews you’re getting from journalists in the last week or two.

