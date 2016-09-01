London
Nominations are now open for the Irish Post Building Britain Award 2016

September 1, 2016 By  Irish Post
ARE YOU a star of the construction sector?

We are looking to hear from outstanding Irish companies in Britain.

Nominations are now open for the first Irish Post Building Britain Award.

Five years on from the launch of our annual construction magazine Building Britain, The Irish Post has launched its Building Britain Award.

The accolade will be presented for the first time at The Irish Post Awards 2016, which will take place on Friday, November 25 at The Great Room of The Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London.

How to nominate

Readers of The Irish Post are being invited to nominate companies to be considered for this year’s Building Britain Award.

Nominated companies should be operating within the wider construction sector in Britain and have shown demonstrable success and achievement in their field.

The nominated company should be Irish-owned or Irish-founded and operating in Britain.

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, September 30.

A company can be nominated by either individuals or companies, using the nomination form below.

An independent panel will consider all nominations and shortlist three companies, who will then be invited to supply further information to the panel during the month of October.

Representatives of all three shortlisted companies will be invited to attend The Irish Post Awards on Friday, November 25 where the winner of The Irish Post Building Britain Award 2016 will be announced.

Be part of the biggest Irish Awards night in Britain – join us in London on November 25 for a spectacular night celebrating Irish success

Click here to download your Building Britain nomination form

Completed nomination forms can be posted to Sarah Murphy, The Irish Post, 88 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 4BY or emailed to [email protected]

Closing date for receipt of nomination submissions is Friday, September 30, 2016.

Individuals who nominate a company will have their names placed in a draw to win a pair of tickets to The Irish Post Awards 2016.

*Terms and conditions apply. Management’s decision is final.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

London GAA Launch F

