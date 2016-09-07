Northern Ireland fans give homeless man a night to remember in Prague

NORTHERN IRELAND fans have proved their commendable antics at Euro 2016 were not just a front for the watching world.

The same Green and White Army were out in Prague recently as their nation got their World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign up and running with a 0-0 draw against Czech Republic.

And while they were there, they gave a local – believed to be a homeless man – a night to remember by handing him a Northern Ireland shirt, a ticket to the match and a night on that famous Czech beer.

NI fans have given a homeless guy a top, ticket and multiple beers pic.twitter.com/bUGfufI7dG — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithNI) September 4, 2016

The local had been spotted enthusiastically joining in with the visiting fans and their ‘Will Grigg’s on fire’ and ‘we’re not Brazil we’re Northern Ireland’ chants, hence the gestures from the Green and White Army.

Along with Republic of Ireland fans, Northern Ireland fans were awarded a ‘Medal of the City’ by the Major of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, for their good behaviour during the Euros.