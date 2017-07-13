Northern Irish border after Brexit is focus of feisty Prime Minister’s Questions

THE LAND border between the Republic and Northern Ireland made top billing at Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster.



The issue often takes a backseat to other matters, such as the rights of EU citizens to remain in Britain and the amount Britain should pay to leave the EU.

But was catapulted into the limelight at a testy and at times humorous Prime Minister’s Questions.

Theresa May was busy hosting the King of Spain, so the exchanges were left to her stand-in, First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Damian Green and his Labour counterpart, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

She began by asking what will happen to the Irish land border and Common Travel Area if no deal is reached by 2019:

What will happen to the Irish land border if no deal is reached by 2019. @EmilyThornberry asks @DamianGreen #pmqs pic.twitter.com/LpkneVzf0A — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) 12 July 2017

Ms Thornberry didn’t seem satisfied with Secretary Green’s response, accusing the Government of making up as they go:

“Not some sinister nightmare dreamt-up by Remainers, it was the PM who first floated the idea of no deal” @EmilyThornberry to @DamianGreen pic.twitter.com/uyh56gv9i0 — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) 12 July 2017

The First Secretary of State suggested that no deal would be better than a punishment deal, but Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary wanted to know what that might look like: