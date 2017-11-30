Northern Irish charity nets donation from sales of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ autobiography

TWO charities have each scored a £15,000 donation from the proceeds of an autobiography by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) received the donations as a result of the Antrim native’s new book, The Road to Paradise.

And with Celtic making a further donation to each charity for every copy sold, the amount received is set to rise even further.

Celtic boss Rodgers has been an ambassador for Northern Ireland Hospice since 2015.

The charity offers specialist palliative care to children and adults across Northern Ireland and provides support for families and carers.

Chief Executive Heather Weir told Celtic FC: “We are honoured to have such a highly-respected achiever supporting NI Hospice.

“The gesture from Celtic and Brendan to donate proceeds of this autobiography to Northern lreland Hospice is a measure of their character and dedication to raising awareness of hospice care services that Northern Ireland people can avail of when they need us most.”

The second recipient, CHAS, offers support services for babies, children and young people in Scotland with life-shortening conditions, as well as supporting their families.

In the new autobiography, Rodgers describes his sporting journey, from a promising young footballer growing up in the coastal village of Carnlough to manager of Scottish giants Celtic, who he supported as a boy.

A knee condition curtailed his playing ambitions at 20 but Rodgers carved out an impressive managerial career.

After spells with Watford and Reading, he masterminded Swansea’s promotion to the Premier League for the first time and narrowly missed out on winning the title with Liverpool in 2014.

In 2017 he won the treble in his first season at Celtic and recently retained the League Cup, having yet to taste domestic defeat with the club.

The biography is available from Celtic’s online store.