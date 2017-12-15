Northern Irish family left devastated after mum struck by car and killed in Scotland

A NORTHERN IRISH mother of two has died following a tragic incident in which she was struck by a car while out for an early morning run in Scotland.

Sharon Baines formerly of Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, died following an incident involving a Ford Fiesta at Dalkeith Country Park near Edinburgh early on Tuesday.

She was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, but died in hospital later that day.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mrs Baines’ family said yesterday: “Sharon went out for a run as she did every morning.

“She never came home, as she was terribly taken from us.

“She was a feisty, beautiful mum for whom family was more important than anything.

“Her two children and husband are devastated that she is no longer here.”

Mrs Baines worked as a campus financial controller at the University of Edinburgh.

Her daughter Megan, a veterinary medicine student at the same university, appealed through social media for anyone who witnessed the fatal incident to come forward.

Placing an image of a broken heart on her Twitter feed, she posted: “Please – if anyone saw anything or knows anyone who did, we would really appreciate it.”

A funeral notice for the mother-of-two has been placed in today’s Belfast Telegraph by her heartbroken brothers, sisters-in-law and their families.

“May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear, that we will always love you and wish that you were here.

“God bless Sharon,” it reads.

The Lothians and Scottish Borders police are investigating the incident, and a report will be sent to Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal.

Friends of Mrs Baines paid tribute to her on the Lothians and Scottish Border Police Division Facebook page.