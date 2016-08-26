This Northern Irish man’s cover version of Shut Up and Dance on the harp is genius

IF viral videos have taught us anything, it’s that the Irish are a talented bunch.

This man from Dungannon Co Tyrone in Northern Ireland is no different.

Gerard Carroll, 27, has only been playing the harp for a short time but a video he uploaded to his Facebook page has since been viewed over 33,000 times.

“I started playing just over a year ago when my friend Michaela suggested I learn the harp for her friend’s wedding, so I just bought one and got started, and I actually ended up playing at my sister’s wedding too.”

“I always wanted to learn because of its relaxing and soothing tone – I just needed a reason,” Mr Carroll says.

“I can’t believe the amount of views it’s gotten,” he says, “I teach Irish dancing and my students and their parents have all said they’ve seen it, and even a few random people in the street have said they’ve seen it too.”

In the video, Carroll – who is a professional Irish dancing teacher – is in his kitchen wearing a GAA jersey singing and playing Walk the Moon’s Shut Up and Dance.

“I’ve got a few more videos to come and I’ve got a few weddings booked off the back of this too!”

If this doesn’t get stuck in your head today, nothing will.

Check out the video below…

First harp video, Shut Up And Dance 󾆶 Posted by Gerard Carroll on Thursday, 11 August 2016