London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Entertainment  |  This Northern Irish man’s cover version of Shut Up and Dance on the harp is genius

This Northern Irish man’s cover version of Shut Up and Dance on the harp is genius

August 26, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

IF viral videos have taught us anything, it’s that the Irish are a talented bunch

This man from Dungannon Co Tyrone in Northern Ireland is no different.

Gerard Carroll, 27, has only been playing the harp for a short time but a video he uploaded to his Facebook page has since been viewed over 33,000 times.

“I started playing just over a year ago when my friend Michaela suggested I learn the harp for her friend’s wedding, so I just bought one and got started, and I actually ended up playing at my sister’s wedding too.”

“I always wanted to learn because of its relaxing and soothing tone – I just needed a reason,” Mr Carroll says.

“I can’t believe the amount of views it’s gotten,” he says, “I teach Irish dancing and my students and their parents have all said they’ve seen it, and even a few random people in the street have said they’ve seen it too.”

In the video, Carroll – who is a professional Irish dancing teacher – is in his kitchen wearing a GAA jersey singing and playing Walk the Moon’s Shut Up and Dance.

“I’ve got a few more videos to come and I’ve got a few weddings booked off the back of this too!”

If this doesn’t get stuck in your head today, nothing will.

Check out the video below…

First harp video, Shut Up And Dance 󾆶

Posted by Gerard Carroll on Thursday, 11 August 2016

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

roisindubh-f

Recommended for you:
Famous Galway pub the Róisín Dubh asks customers to refrain from ‘shifting’ at the bar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post