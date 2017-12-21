Northern Irish police swoop to arrest man in Liverpool over Britain First speech made at Belfast ‘Against Terrorism Rally’

THE Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) have arrested a 55-year-old man in Liverpool over speeches made at the NI Against Terrorism Rally in Belfast in August.

The arrest was made by PSNI Criminal Investigation Branch detectives today in conjunction with officers from Merseyside Police.

The man is being brought to Belfast to be interviewed under Article 9 (1) of the Public Order (NI) 1987 act in relation to speeches made at the controversial demonstration on Sunday, August 6.

The rally was organised by Independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting and saw 50 people gather to hear speeches from members of the far-right group Britain First.

Last week, the group’s leader Paul Golding and deputy leader Jayda Fransen were arrested in Belfast over the speeches they gave.

Golding is accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred, while Fransen is charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.