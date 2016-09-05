Northern Irish singer Brian Kennedy reveals ‘shock’ cancer diagnosis

BELFAST singer Brian Kennedy has revealed he is currently being treated for rectal cancer.

The You Raise Me Up singer announced his diagnosis on Ireland’s Today FM programme, The Last Word with Matt Cooper.

“Normally when I have a guest in and I say ‘How are you’ it’s just another way of saying hello,” Cooper said, “but today there’s a much more significant reason for saying how are you.”

“There is, Matt,” the singer said, “I have just started a journey with cancer I’m afraid to say.”

Mr Kennedy went on to say that it was a “huge shock” but the cancer has been caught early.

On the programme, he explained what happened in the lead up to his diagnosis.

“First of all, what I have is called rectal cancer,” the singer explained, “I thought I was doing everything right, I was going to the gym, but I knew something was up.”

“A year ago, I had some blood downstairs when going to the loo,” he said.

However, in July this year Mr Kennedy says he experienced more blood loss; even though the doctor gave hiall-clear clear, he knew something was wrong.

“I thought no, something’s out of kilter,” he stated.

Kennedy’s older brother Bap’s was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and with that in mind he said he wanted a colonoscopy.

After the colonoscopy, the consultant said, “Brian, you have a tumour in your rectum.”

The singer pleaded with listeners to get checked out for the disease, even if they have just a “grain of doubt”.

Mr Kennedy announced that he had just finished two out of six weeks of radiation therapy, with his last session finishing just three hours prior to the broadcast.

The singer also said he has to do two rounds of chemotherapy, one round in the first week of treatment, and the second round in the last week of treatment.

He said he’s “responding really well” to treatment.

Listen to Brian Kennedy’s full interview here.