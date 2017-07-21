Northern Irishman ‘will face the wrath of his wife’ after calling Celtic fans ‘F****n b******s’ at Linfield game

A LINFIELD fan who sang sectarian lyrics at a football mach against Celtic will “face the wrath of his wife” a court heard.

Scott Colville, 46, from Belfast was caught singing the phrase “F***** b*******” at the Parkhead stadium, where the Belfast team lost 4-0 to the home side on Wednesday, July 19.

He was arrested by officers before the match and spent a night in the cells.

He appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court the following day, where he admitted the offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Sheriff Brian Cameron told Colville: “I think the wrath of your wife will probably be more than the punishment I’m going to hand out, particularly when she hears you have been fined the sum of £300.”

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Staunton said: “Police witnesses observed the accused singing a well known football song ‘Super Rangers’.

“They could hear the accused singing loudly ‘we hate Celtic F****n b*******’.”

Kate Phillips, defending, said greengrocer Colville had been drinking since he got on the ferry in Belfast on the morning of the game and after arriving in Glasgow around 3.30pm, just over four hours before kick-off.

She said: “He described the atmosphere as they walked in to Celtic Park as tense and somewhat boisterous and that there were the usual comments thrown from one side to the other.

“He was under the influence at the time and he found himself caught up in the atmosphere of everything else that was going on and joined in with singing.”

Miss Phillips added: “He will return to Belfast at some point today, to face the wrath of his wife who is not too impressed.”

Colville was one of four men arrested in and around the stadium during Wednesday’s clash.

Two men aged 20 and 22 will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with alleged alcohol related offences, and one aged 19 was arrested and detained in police custody in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

However police warned they have now launched an investigation into the behaviour of fans during the game.

Superintendent Alan Murray said: “Although there were only four males arrested in and around the stadium during the match, Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the behaviour of a small section of supporters of both teams.”