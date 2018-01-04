It’s not over yet – warning in place as winds set to batter 17 counties across Ireland

A YELLOW WIND warning has been issued for seventeen counties across Ireland as high winds are set to batter much of the country.

Met Éireann have said a risk of flooding still remains.

The warning issued this morning covers Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo.

The weather authority has said winds will reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/h, gusting to over 100 km/h, and will remain in place until 1pm today.

Today will be “extremely windy”, with some severe or damaging gusts especially in coastal areas with a continuing danger of coastal flooding.

There will be some heavy rain and some sleet or wet snow on higher ground of the north midlands and north this morning will clear northwards to scattered showers during the day with some sunny spells developing and winds will moderate later.

Tonight will be cold with scattered showers in northern areas, with a risk of some severe winds overnight.