Number of people feared dead after early morning fire rips through 24 storey tower block in west London

A NUMBER of people are feared dead after a fire ripped through a 24 storey tower block in west London.

Police were called shortly after 1am to reports of a large fire at a block of flats at the Lancaster West Estate, W11.

Officers were sent to the scene to assist colleagues from the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service.

Up to 30 residents have been evacuated from the tower block and number of those have sought medical assistance from paramedics.

The evacuation process continues.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters are still tackling the blaze, while at least 50 people are receiving hospital treatment.

Commander Stuart Cundy, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “All the emergency services and other agencies continue to work together at the scene.

“I can confirm there have been a number of fatalities and others receiving medical care. We will be soon making contact with next of kin.

“Anyone who is concerned about loved ones in relation to the fire should contact the Casualty Bureau which has been opened following the fire. If you do not get through immediately please do try again.

“Extensive cordons remain in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution. The A40 is closed in both directions. We kindly ask that the public stay away from the area. I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation today which has already greatly assisted our policing response.”

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said: “This is an unprecedented situation, with a major fire that has affected all floors of this 24 storey building, from the second floor up.

“Over 200 firefighters and officers are attending this incident, with 40 fire engines and a range of other specialist vehicles, including 14 fire rescue units, in attendance.

“Based on the level of resource that were needed at this fire we declared it a major incident in the early hours of this morning.

“London Fire Brigade’s Control room took multiple calls to this incident, with the first received at 00.54am.

“First fire crews were on site in under six minutes.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus have been working in extremely difficult conditions to rescue people and bring this major fire under control.

“London Ambulance Service have confirmed that a number of people have been taken to five hospitals.

“At this time I am sad to confirm that we now know that there have been fatalities. I cannot confirm the number at this time and as you will appreciate with a fire of this size, affecting such a large building it would be unhelpful of me to speculate further.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, and clearly we will be here all day and will be providing further updates, working with the police and ambulance service.”

“Further information for the public will be made available shortly, including advice for those concerned about those they are worried about and the emergency services will be working with all agencies, including the local authority, to support all of those affected by this incident.”

It is likely to take some time before the authorities are in a position to confirm the cause of the fire.

Anyone concerned about a loved one should contact Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233 or 0207 158 0197.