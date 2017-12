THERE have been a number of fatalities in a road crash in Co Wexford.

The incident involving a car and a lorry happened at around 6.30pm this evening.

The collision occurred on the N25 New Ross to Ballinaboola road at Begern.

It is not yet known how many people have been killed in the crash but four people were in the car involved.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Emergency services are still at the scene.