Number of people injured after car drives into crowd outside major train station in Australia
A CAR has ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring a number of people, outside a major train station in Australia.
The incident outside Flinders Street station in Melbourne happened at around 5pm local time.
Victoria state police said they had arrested the driver of a car after it “collided with a number of pedestrians” in downtown Melbourne.
Paramedics were “treating and transporting to hospital 12 people”, with some seriously injured, Ambulance Victoria added.
A witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that she heard screams before she saw “people flying everywhere.”
“We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down,” she said.
“As it (the car) approached this intersection here, it just mowed everybody down, people were flying everywhere.”
“People are flying everywhere… people are running everywhere.”
Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins
Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk
