‘A number’ of tower blocks across Britain have combustible cladding, PM reveals in Grenfell statement

‘A NUMBER’ of tower blocks in Britain have been found to have combustible cladding, as tests are carried out across Britain.

In her statement to Parliament earlier today on the Grenfell Tower fire, Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that tests are being carried out on relevant tower blocks nationwide.

Last week’s blaze at the north Kensington high-rise which started in the early hours of Wednesday June 14 killed 79 people, with many more missing, presumed dead.

It is not yet known what caused the fire and an investigation is ongoing, but it is thought the external cladding contributed to the rapid spread of flames.

In the statement, Mrs May said Parliament should be ‘careful’ on speculating what caused the Grenfell fire, but the Government had arranged to test cladding in all relevant tower blocks.

“Mr Speaker, shortly before I came to the Chamber, I was informed that a number of these tests have come back as combustible,” she said.

“The relevant local authorities and local fire services have been informed, and as I speak they are taking all possible steps to ensure buildings are safe and to inform affected residents.

“Mr Speaker, we can test over 100 buildings a day, and the results come within hours.”

Immediately after the statement, the Prime Minister said, the Department for Communities and Local Government would contact any MPs whose constituents are affected as well as fire services.

Mrs May also urged landlords of tower blocks to send samples for testing as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came as Camden Council revealed they are to remove the cladding on one of their high-rise tower block estates.

Councillor Georgia Gould, Leader of Camden Council, said: “Following last week’s tragic fire at Grenfell Tower, Camden Council immediately reviewed fire safety at all our high-rise blocks.

“We have now received the results of independent testing of cladding on Chalcots Estate from the laboratory at the Building Research Establishment.

“The arrangement of the cladding and insulation used on Camden Council’s buildings significantly differs from that on Grenfell Tower.

“It includes fire-resistant rock wool insulation designed to prevent the spread of fire and fire resistant sealant between floors, designed to stop a high-intensity flat fire from spreading to neighbouring flats.

“The new results from the laboratory show that the outer cladding panels themselves are made up of aluminium panels with a polyethylene core.

“Therefore the panels that were fitted were not to the standard that we had commissioned. In light of this, we will be informing the contractor that we will be taking urgent legal advice.”

