O'Donovan brother Paul wins gold medal at World Rowing Championships

O’Donovan brother Paul wins gold medal at World Rowing Championships

August 27, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

Rio 2016 Olympic Games Day 7, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 12/8/2016 Rowing - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final Ireland's Paul O'Donovan with his silver medal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan [©INPHO/James Crombie]
IRISH rower Paul O’Donovan, who shot to fame alongside his brother Gary at the Olympic Games, has won gold for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships.

The Cork native wasted no time in returning to competitive action after claiming silver in the men’s lightweight double skulls in Rio, heading straight to the World Championships in Rotterdam.

And after qualifying for the final, O’Donovan blew his competitors out of the water after applying their trademark ‘pull like a dog’ technique in the latter stages of the LM 1X race.

The Irishman finished ahead of Hungary’s Peter Galambos and Lukas Babac of Slovakia.

Watch O’Donovan take golf in Rotterdam below

Jamie Casey
ABOUT 

Jamie Casey is Sports Editor of The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @jamiecasey37

