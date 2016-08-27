IRISH rower Paul O’Donovan, who shot to fame alongside his brother Gary at the Olympic Games, has won gold for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships.
The Cork native wasted no time in returning to competitive action after claiming silver in the men’s lightweight double skulls in Rio, heading straight to the World Championships in Rotterdam.
And after qualifying for the final, O’Donovan blew his competitors out of the water after applying their trademark ‘pull like a dog’ technique in the latter stages of the LM 1X race.
The Irishman finished ahead of Hungary’s Peter Galambos and Lukas Babac of Slovakia.
Watch O’Donovan take golf in Rotterdam below
Watch @PaulO_Donovan win gold at the world champs in Rotterdam. Wow. @germccarthy74 @RowingIreland @skibbrowing pic.twitter.com/NUJYYaUfrl
— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 27, 2016
