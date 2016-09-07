O’Keeffe clan to descend on Cork from Europe, USA and Australia for the largest gathering of O’Keeffes on the planet

THE O’KEEFFE clan gathering will welcome namesakes from across the world to Kanturk in Cork this weekend.

The event which is expected to attract between 200 to 300 people from across USA, Australia and Europe and will run from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11

Clan chieftain Dan Joe O’Keeffe will kick off proceedings at 8pm in Dromtarriffe Hall in Kanturk on Friday.

This will be followed by some entertainment from traditional group Buttons & Strings while local schools from Dromagh and Domtarriffe will have history exhibitions on show.

Patricia O’Keeffe from the organising committee explained what they hoped to get out of the gathering.

Speaking to the Irish Post she said: “When our committee came together, our aim was to remember our heritage and ancestors through a convivial weekend for all to enjoy without costing the earth.”

“So through the fruition of hard work of our committee members all talks, exhibitions & refreshments are free.

“We have kept costs to a minimum, only charging for the banquet and tour buses.

“We want this gathering to be successful for all while we are promising an entertaining and pleasant celebration in a fun way for you all.”

Maurice O’Keeffe of IrishLifeandlore.com will give two presentations on Friday night and Saturday.

He will showcase an extensive collection of audio recordings and books with first-hand accounts of past Irish life.

Two genealogists will be on hand offering advice and tips.

There will be two bus tours as well with a theme of the history of the O’Keeffe’s in the local area.

O’Keeffe family members will also see areas linked to former chalices and houses belonging to the family.

Finally, Sunday will see mass celebrated at Dromtarriffe Hall at 12 noon followed by a talk at 2pm.

That will center around a book on the areas of The O’Kief, Coshe Mang, Slieve Lougher and Upper Blackwater in Cork and Kerry.

Mrs O’Keeffe added that tickets for the events are going fast.

“Banquet tickets nearly sold out. Sundays mass and the talk on O Kief and Coshe Mange is expected to be very well attended.”

To reserve your place for the weekend please call 087-2547498 or 086-8248537