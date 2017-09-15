London
Knock Pilgrimages
Old Irish dockworkers share the hilarious nicknames they used to give each other

September 15, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
These auld fellas certainly didn’t go easy on each other working on the docks in Dublin back in the day (Picture: YouTube)

A FILM crew sat down for a chat with some old Irish dockworkers about the unique nicknames they used to give each other, and it was hilarious to say the least.

The men, from ‘Saltbox O’Connor’ to ‘Skipper Dunne’, worked on the Irish capital’s famous Dublin Docks in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

“Once it was said, and once that stamp went on you, it was stuck, that was it forever, you never got rid of it again,” one of the former docklands workers explained.

“That was it, you’ve had it. And the more you talked and tried to contradict it, the worse it got.

“In a factory, if you said the things that were said on the docks, as a norm… you’d probably get sacked.”

Arguably the best of the lot is the poor fella who got stamped with the moniker ‘Diesel’ for the rest of his life because of his accent.

We can’t help but feel for ‘Bogey Dixon’, ‘Joe the Goat’ and ‘Bunny Fitzsimons’ – imagine getting called that every day.

Check out the brilliant video below…

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

