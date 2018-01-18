London
One airlifted to hospital and number injured after multiples crashes involving ‘up to 13 cars’ on Irish motorway

January 18, 2018
Multiple crashes have occurred during a hailstorm along the same stretch of the M7 motorway.

A NUMBER of people have been injured following a number of separate collisions in poor weather on Ireland’s M7 motorway.

As many as 13 cars are understood to have been involved in five different crashes between Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Castletroy, Co. Limerick.

No fatalities have been reported but one of the injured was airlifted to hospital with a broken leg.

Severe hail showers may have contributed to the collisions in Tipperary, AA Roadwatch said on Twitter.

One incident in north Tipperary saw a number of cars and vans collide with each other and crash into barriers or leave the road at around 3.30pm.

Another crash occurred at exit 23, Moneygall as well as one at exit 24, Toomevara.

The section of the M7 where the collisions occurred has been closed and motorists are advised to expect severe disruption this evening.

