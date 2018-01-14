One arrested after man, 27, found with horrific head injuries in west of Ireland park

A MALE suspect has been arrested after a man sustained horrific head injuries in a Co. Kerry park this morning.

The victim, aged 27, was found discovered unconscious by a passer-by in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland not far from his home at around 5.30am.

He was brought to University Hospital Kerry by ambulance but was later transferred to Cork due to the serious nature of his head injuries.

Two separate scenes in Castleisland have been cordoned off by gardaí – one in the park, and another at a nearby house.

This afternoon, a man was arrested locally on suspicion of assault causing harm.

The arrested man, who is being detained in nearby Tralee Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act, was apprehended at around 4pm.

He can be held for an initial period of up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for information and have urged anyone who was in the St Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland/Tralee on Sunday morning to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.