One dead and two injured in Louth house explosion

A freak accident took a man’s life in Co. Louth last night.
One person was killed and two injured when a house exploded in Drogheda, Co. Louth last night.
Gardaí have reported that the explosion came from a boiler at the back of the house in Beaulieu, on the Termonfeckin Road in Drogheda.
They are not treating the explosion as suspicious.
Authorities confirmed that the deceased person was a male and that the two people injured suffered serious burns.
Those injured were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.
