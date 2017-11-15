London
10°
mist
humidity: 93%
wind: 2m/s WSW
H 12 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

One dead and two injured in Louth house explosion

November 15, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Drogheda, Co. Louth. (Picture: Getty Images)

A freak accident took a man’s life in Co. Louth last night.

One person was killed and two injured when a house exploded in Drogheda, Co. Louth last night.

Gardaí have reported that the explosion came from a boiler at the back of the house in Beaulieu,  on the Termonfeckin Road in Drogheda.

More News:

They are not treating the explosion as suspicious.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased person was a male and that the two people injured suffered serious burns.

Those injured were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Droghedafeaturedfirehouse explosionIrelandLouth
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Hundreds of orphan children believed to be buried in mass grave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post