One man killed and another hospitalised after speedboat accident in the Irish Sea

September 1, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Picture: RNLI/Wales Online]
[Picture: RNLI/Wales Online]
A MAN has died after falling overboard from a speedboat in the Irish Sea on Wednesday morning.

Two RNLI crews in Aberystwyth, West Wales launched their Atlantic-class lifeboat at 9:30am after receiving reports of an empty 16ft speedboat circling around in Cardigan Bay some 500m offshore.

They found the two men overboard; one of the men died despite the efforts of the RNLI crew involved, while another is said to be in a stable condition at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman told Wales Online that “UK Coastguard, the RNLI and the Welsh Ambulance Service responded to an incident involving two men requiring assistance in the sea near Aberystwyth Harbour.

“Sadly, one of the casualties has passed away. Specialist officers are supporting the family.”

A video released by the RNLI shows the unmanned speedboat circling wildly in Cardigan Bay.

With the help of a rescue helicopter, the RNLI rescuers were eventually able to take control of the speedboat and bring it back to shore.

See the video of the resue below…

