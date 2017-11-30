One dead and others injured in three-vehicle collision in Ireland, reports

ONE person is reported to have died in a multi-vehicle collision in Co. Longford this evening.

There are reports of other injuries in what is believed to have been a three-vehicle collision near the town of Drumlish.

Gardaí and emergency services are on the scene.

The incident is believed to have happened on the Longford to Drumlish road (R198) around 7pm.

The road is closed both ways around 6km outside Longford Town.