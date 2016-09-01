Terminally ill Irish granny Marie Wright wants to meet her Liverpool FC heroes and her family are determined to make it happen

THE family of a Dublin grandmother fighting cancer is hoping to make her biggest wish come true – by introducing her to her Liverpool FC heroes.

Liverpool fanatic, Marie Wright from Dublin is off to see the Reds play at their next home game but her family wants to make the trip extra special.

Mrs Wright from the town of Ballyfermot in Dublin was diagnosed with lung cancer in February, and initially given weeks to live.

But the brave Dubliner has inspired her family and those around her with her strength and courage.

Her son and daughter, Ray and Janice, wanted to bring their mother on a trip she would never forget.

Mrs Wright had never been to a Liverpool game before so that was top of the list for the family.

They initially purchased tickets for the home game against Sunderland on November 26 but doctors advised against the journey.

Now a Facebook page called ‘Marie’s Wish’ has been set up to organize a once in a lifetime day out at Anfield.

Ray and Janice aim to raise awareness about their appeal.

So far, Liverpool fans from all over the world have been getting in touch to offer their help.

The family has successfully got hold of tickets for Liverpool’s next home game against Leicester City for their mother – thanks to the kindness of the Liverpool fans.

Now the siblings are trying to top it all off for their mother by seeing if she could meet a Liverpool legend.

Speaking to The Irish Post, daughter Janice said the reaction to the appeal has been fantastic.

“It’s amazing, it’s given my mam has so much fight and so much spirit in her. She’s just living for this game. I want to thank the people of Liverpool for their generous support. The reason we set this up was not in any way looking for charity or anything like that. It was set up literally to make one woman who has been a Liverpool fanatic all her life’s dream come true.”