One of Ireland’s most recognisable streets is to get a serious renovation

IRELAND has many streets that leave a lasting impression on residents and tourists alike.

Areas such as O’Connell Street. Temple Bar and Grafton Street are often places that Irish people abroad really miss and makes tourists keep coming back for more.

One such area that is famous in its own right is Shop Street in Co.Galway, a spot where many films and TV shows have visited for its quaint, colourful appearance.

The street even made a quick spot in Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl video.

Younger actress Sutton Foster also fell in love with Shop Street while filming new episodes of the Darren Star directed series and gushed about it on Instagram.

According to GalwayBayFm, the whole exterior of the street could be about to change as a regeneration project for Galway City has been announced.

Members of the local city council have decided that the area needs to be more pedestrianised and cycle lanes brought in to facilitate cyclists. Under the new project, the surface of the road attached to Shop Street is due a new resurfacing and more lanes brought in.

So far, €5 million has been granted for the project to head underway as soon as possible, with works set to start in 2019 – but Chief Executive Brendan McGrath has said that with some sections needing more urgent attention, the project could start as early as 2018.

Along with Shop Street, all of Galway city centre is set to be subjected to a €15 million project to rejuvenate and redo the appearance of the city.