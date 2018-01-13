London
4°
overcast clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 5m/s WSW
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

One lucky winner of tonight’s massive €4.4million Irish Lotto rollover jackpot

January 13, 2018 By  Irish Post
Tonight’s multiple-rollover jackpot was one by a single ticket (Photo: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie)

THERE is only one winning ticket of tonight’s huge €4.4million Irish Lotto jackpot.

The massive sum is the result of several rollovers since December 23.

The numbers that finally scooped the jackpot were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus ball 6.

More News:

Lottery headquarters have revealed the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

Ireland has had a few new millionaires recently.

In December, a small family syndicate scooped €38.9million in the EuroMillions.

Meanwhile Preston North End footballer Kevin O’Connor, who hails from Wexford, won the Christmas Millionaire Raffle on New Year’s Eve.

featuredIrish LottoLotto

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
One person has won themselves a cool €5 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post