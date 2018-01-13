One lucky winner of tonight’s massive €4.4million Irish Lotto rollover jackpot

THERE is only one winning ticket of tonight’s huge €4.4million Irish Lotto jackpot.

The massive sum is the result of several rollovers since December 23.

The numbers that finally scooped the jackpot were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus ball 6.

Lottery headquarters have revealed the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

Ireland has had a few new millionaires recently.

In December, a small family syndicate scooped €38.9million in the EuroMillions.

Meanwhile Preston North End footballer Kevin O’Connor, who hails from Wexford, won the Christmas Millionaire Raffle on New Year’s Eve.