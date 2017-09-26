London
Knock Pilgrimages
News

One man dead and another in serious condition after tragic crash in rural Ireland

September 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred at Ballinesker, Curracloe near to Enniscorthy in rural Co. Wexford

A DRIVER has been killed and a passenger left in a serious condition after a single car collision in the south east of Ireland today.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were involved in the tragic crash at Ballinesker, Curracloe near to Enniscorthy in Co. Wexford shortly before 11am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and both men were transported to Wexford General Hospital, but the driver has since been pronounced dead.

The passenger of the vehicle remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The road where the incident occurred in Curracloe was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580.

Witnesses may also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

