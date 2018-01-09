One man hospitalised as emergency services rush to the scene of serious crash in Irish port tunnel

ONE MAN has been hospitalised following a serious crash in the Port Tunnel in Dublin this morning.

Four fire engines, two ambulances and gardaí rushed to the scene of a serious crash in the Port Tunnel in Dublin around 8am this morning.

An Garda Síochána have said one man has been taken to hospital.

Dublin: Emergency services continue to deal with a collision at the Entrance to the South bore of the Dublin Port Tunnel. One male has been taken to Hospital. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 9, 2018

The Port Tunnel is a major two-lane dual carriageway connecting Dublin Port and the M50 motorway at junction 2 close to Dublin Airport.

AA Roadwatch and Dublin Fire Brigade have said traffic is fully blocked southbound from M50 due to a crash.

RTC at Dublin Port Tunnel continues to block Southbound entrance at Coolock. 4 fire engines, 2 ambulances attending. Check @LiveDrive or listen on 103.2 FM for alternative routes #Dublin #traffic #M50 #M1 (stock 📸) pic.twitter.com/3np1x0iwRJ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 9, 2018

AA Roadwatch warned road users to use alternative routes.