One man hospitalised as emergency services rush to the scene of serious crash in Irish port tunnel

January 9, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Four fire engines, two ambulances and gardaí rushed to the scene of the crash this morning.
Stock image. (Picture: Rolling News)

ONE MAN has been hospitalised following a serious crash in the Port Tunnel in Dublin this morning.

Four fire engines, two ambulances and gardaí rushed to the scene of a serious crash in the Port Tunnel in Dublin around 8am this morning.

An Garda Síochána have said one man has been taken to hospital.

The Port Tunnel is a major two-lane dual carriageway connecting Dublin Port and the M50 motorway at junction 2 close to Dublin Airport.

AA Roadwatch and Dublin Fire Brigade have said traffic is fully blocked southbound from M50 due to a crash.

AA Roadwatch warned road users to use alternative routes.

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

