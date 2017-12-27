One of the men in West of Ireland river tragedy had lost a sister to drowning

ONE of the men who died in a river tragedy in the West of Ireland had a sister who also drowned.

Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27, died when their car was swept away in a river on Christmas Day in Co. Mayo.

The pair were travelling in an SUV with another man who escaped when it entered the Carrownisky River in Louisburgh at around 2.30am.

The tragedy is the second to hit the Davitt family, who also lost a daughter seven years ago.

Kathleen Davitt died just 10 days before Christmas 2010 at the age of 26.

A music and football fan, she was a popular member of the local parish community and had been working in hospitality before she died.

She had been missing from her home in Galway for over a week before her body was discovered on the shoreline.

The bodies of Mr Davitt and Mr Needham were recovered from the 4×4 on Christmas day following a major search operation involving Garda divers and the Coastguard.

They were transported to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for post-mortem examination.

A third man, 19, managed to escape from the fully-submerged vehicle and raise the alarm.

Posting on social media, local youth group Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme paid tribute to the tragic pair.

“Unbelievably numbing day today as we learned that these two fine men tragically were lost in an accident last night,” they wrote.

“Two valued members since the beginning since re-establishing.

“Sincere condolences to Martin and Declan’s families through this terrible time, we’re here for you if you need us.

“R.I.P. lads, two absolute gentlemen”.

Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the men were well-known and from respected families in the area.

“Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, their families and friends,” he told RTE.

“The whole community is in shock.

“This is a terrible tragedy to happen at any time, but especially on Christmas morning.”

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the deaths, which occurred when gale force winds and water levels were high.

Initial reports suggested that the car became submerged as it crossed the Carrownisky, before being swept downstream.