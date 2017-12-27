London
5°
clear sky
humidity: 97%
wind: 5m/s WSW
H 4 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

One of the men in West of Ireland river tragedy had lost a sister to drowning

December 27, 2017 By  Irish Post
Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham 27, lost their lives in the early hours of December 25 (Picture: Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme)

ONE of the men who died in a river tragedy in the West of Ireland had a sister who also drowned.

Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27, died when their car was swept away in a river on Christmas Day in Co. Mayo.

The pair were travelling in an SUV with another man who escaped when it entered the Carrownisky River in Louisburgh at around 2.30am.

More News:

The tragedy is the second to hit the Davitt family, who also lost a daughter seven years ago.

Kathleen Davitt died just 10 days before Christmas 2010 at the age of 26.

A music and football fan, she was a popular member of the local parish community and had been working in hospitality before she died.

She had been missing from her home in Galway for over a week before her body was discovered on the shoreline.

 The bodies of Mr Davitt and Mr Needham were recovered from the 4×4 on Christmas day following a major search operation involving Garda divers and the Coastguard.

They were transported to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for post-mortem examination.

A third man, 19, managed to escape from the fully-submerged vehicle and raise the alarm.

Posting on social media, local youth group Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme paid tribute to the tragic pair.

“Unbelievably numbing day today as we learned that these two fine men tragically were lost in an accident last night,” they wrote.

“Two valued members since the beginning since re-establishing.

“Sincere condolences to Martin and Declan’s families through this terrible time, we’re here for you if you need us.

“R.I.P. lads, two absolute gentlemen”.

Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the men were well-known and from respected families in the area.

“Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, their families and friends,” he told RTE.

“The whole community is in shock.

“This is a terrible tragedy to happen at any time, but especially on Christmas morning.”

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the deaths, which occurred when gale force winds and water levels were high.

Initial reports suggested that the car became submerged as it crossed the Carrownisky, before being swept downstream.

ChristmasfeaturedMayo

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Alex Salmond says he would apply for Irish passport if his ‘granny was from Limerick’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post