One techie farmer is using a drone instead of a sheepdog to herd his sheep

September 9, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
A new revolution in drone farming (Source Reddit)
ONE sheep farmer is practising using a drone to herd his sheep, and now the farming video is going viral on Reddit.

A user on the social media site posted the video showing a unique take on farming.

The video, entitled drone Herding Sheep in Ireland, has proved popular on Reddit so far, but others shared stories of less successful results with drones.

One Reddit user, Bonglord84 said: “Tried this with our cows… didn’t even budge.”

If it works out, the drone revolution could be handy for technology savvy farmers, but not so good for sheepdogs.

Drone Herding Sheep In Ireland

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

